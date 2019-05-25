Trading Post Items for May 25

1) Michelle is selling a 21 inch self-propelled 7 horse power Craftsman mover for the firm price of $175. To inquire further, call (413) 274-3846.

2) Vinnie checked in from Sheffield. He has a 1996 Suzuki 1400-G Intruder motorcycle, freshly painted with custom parts added all for $2,500 or he will take best offer. For more information, call him today at (413) 329-4438.

3) Mary has an assortment of Hosta and Astillbee plants for sale plus ornamental grasses all available for best offer. Call (413) 528-0263.

4) Tom has a pair of interesting vehicles for sale including a 25 horse power Allis Charlmers 4 by 4 diesel tractor, complete with a 5 foot 3 point hitch finishing mower priced at $4,200 and a 2010 Chevy 1500 2 wheel drive, V-6 automatic extra cab pick-up truck. Keep in mind, there is some surface rust on this vehicle which is available for only $5,500. He will also take best offer for both items. Give Tom a call at (413) 528-0076.

5) Lynn has an assortment of fine feathered friends for sale in Sheffield including a black cap conure with cage both sale priced at $200, 2 female zebra pinches for only $20 and a male canary for $50. She also has a free female lovebird. If interested, call her at (413) 429-6180.

6) Nick has a 12 foot long canoe trailer available for $100 or he will take best offer and a free 6 foot spruce tree available for pick-up in Great Barrington. Phone (413) 528-5611.

7) Gonna has a large 25,000 BTU air conditioner priced at $100 or she will take best offer. To arrange pick-up for this unit in New Marlborough, give her a call at (413) 229-3143.

8) Carol is looking for a reasonably priced 32 inch or larger flat screen TV. If you can assist in her quest, please call (413) 717-4043.