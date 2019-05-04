Trading Post Items for May 4

1) Cindy has a pair of 24 by 36 inch solid wood porta cribs for sale with bumper guard mattresses. The oak model sells for $85 and a maple model is available for only $125 or she will take best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 229-6631.

2) Kathy checked in from New Marlborough as she is looking for a walk behind brush cutter and she has a 1989 16 foot Sea Nymph boat with a 40 horsepower motor. the vessel needs to be re-wired. For more details, give her a call at (413) 229-3057.

3) Tom has an assortment of items available in West Stockbridge including a pair of wooden ladders priced at $60, large and small traps ranging from $28 to $60, a 21 inch self-propelled lawn mower for only $150 and a pair of 15 inch width weights for a lawn tractor, available for $75. He will also take best offer on any or all of these items. for more information, phone (413) 274-3846.

4) Kevin has a chicken coop for sale for the firm price of $150. To arrange a pick-up in Egremont, call (413) 429-5454.

5) Bill has assorted sports cards for only $40 and Legos priced at $50. He will also take best offer. if interested, phone (413) 274-5010.

6) Cindy has a Wen model 1030 bench grinder for $40, a Craftsman radial arm saw priced at $150, a 16 inch Delta variable speed scroll saw also for $150 and a wicker set also available for $150 or she will take best offer for all these items. call 9413) 329-7338.

7) Rick has 2 pairs of tickets to see The Beach Boys at Tanglewood on June 16th. He will take face value or best offer below retail value for these passes. To inquire further, give him a call at (413) 229-0001.

8) Mike is STILL looking for an inexpensive vehicle or mini-van to accommodate a wheelchair, walker and fishing gear. He also has an HP F-4400 printer with ink sale priced at $40. Call him at (413) 528-9470.

9) Carol has a brand new black 2014 Honda Rebel motorcycle for sale, complete with cobra bars, a new windshield and a custom Honda cover for only $2,900 or she will best offer. To arrange for a pick-up in Monterey, call her at (413) 528-0025.

10) Tom in South Egremont checked in with a variety of items including a brand new 3 point hitch vertical and horizontal log splitter for the incredible price of $800, a Big tex 10,000 pound trailer with covered tent, sale priced at only $1,800, a Kuboda F-2100 diesel 4 by 4 wheel drive with a landscape rake on the front available for $2,100 and a 2002 4 cylinder Toyota 4 by 4 Tacoma pick-up truck with a new frame and extra cab for only $6,995. He will also take best offer for all these items. Call him at (413) 528-0076.

11) Louie in Alford also has a variety of items available including a Craftsman self-propelled lawn mower with bagger firmly priced at $150, a Toro self-propelled lawn mower for $200, firm, a pair of 6 foot aluminum step ladders and a glass lawn patio table. both items are available for best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 329-9465.

12) Gary called from Pittsfield as he also has a variety of items for sale including a Gio electric guitar which needs strings, a 15 watt line amp and a Dale Earnhardt Jr. model race car priced at $50 a piece. He is also looking for vinyl and sports memorabilia. call (413) 464-6871.

13) Mary has a vintage school house clock and an assortment of Hosta plants all available for best offer. For more details, call (413) 528-0263.

14) Pierre is looking for a small motor mechanic to service a vehicle in Becket. To inquire further, give him a call at (413) 441-2239.