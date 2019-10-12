Trading Post Items For October 12

1) Prime Cuts in Great Barrington has found a pair of hearing aids that were left at the barber shop this past Friday. To inquire further, call (413) 644-8876.

2) Irene checked in from Copake Falls, New York with an assortment of items including a Butcher Boy floor model commercial meat band saw, priced firm at $400, 300 or more square feet of used hard wood flooring available for best offer and 3 to 4 dozen bale type pint sized canning jars also for best offer. For more information, call 1-518-329-0412.

3) Sandy in Hillsdale, New York is looking for a pair of snow tires (model # P-265-65-R-17). if you can assist in her quest, give her a call at 1-518-368-3528.

4) Tom in South Egremont has a plethora of items for sale including a 2017 6 foot long, 4 foot wide and 4 and a half foot tall Cargo Matel 18 inch V-nosed enclosed trailer priced at $1,600, a 1995 Ford F-150 4 by 4 V-8 pick-up truck with snow plow available for only $2,500, a 3 point hitch Land Pride 6 foot wide finish mower which mounts on the back of a tractor for only $800 and 7 foot landscape rake with 3 point hitch, sale priced at $300. All of these items are also available for best offer. For more details. call (413) 528-0076.

5) Linda south of us in Ashley Falls has a 2008 4 door Subaru Legacy with over 100 thousand miles with a new timing belt, brakes and rotors. She'll take $4,700 or best offer for this vehicle. Phone (413) 229-0457.