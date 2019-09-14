Trading Post Items for September 14

1) "Honda Bob" checked in from Housatonic as he STILL has a pearl white Honda Helix Scooter for sale with new tires and brakes for the firm price of $1,500 and a Canon Rebel T-6 camera kit with a 55 and 300 millimeter lens and a pair of Sim cards all for $400 firm. To inquire further, phone (413) 274-3867.

2) Robert has a variety of items available in Lee including a square top table with a cast iron pedestal bottom for the incredible price of $10, a hopper with spray gun and air hose, only $15, a Porto cable sander and grinder that needs a new wheel for $10 and a pair of wooden ladders 4 feet by 5 feet in length. Take both for $15 or 1 for $10. For more information, call (413) 427-7351.

3) Florence STILL has assorted Christmas, Halloween and Easter decorations all for best offer, 14 rabbit molds priced between $25 and $300 and a quartet of antique ice cream parlor chairs also available for best offer. Give her a call today at (413) 528-4887.

4) Tom in South Egremont also has a plethora of items for sale including a 7 foot wide 3 point hitch landscape rake sale priced at $300, a 8 foot wide 3 point hitch grater blade reduced to $245, a 3 point hitch Land Pride 72 inch finish mower for only $900 and a 1995 Ford F-50 4 by 4 pick truck with a 7 and a half Meyer's poly-plow, all for $3,000. He will also take best offer on any or all of these items mentioned. Call (413) 528-0076.

5) Louie checked in from Alford with a John Deere X-530 24 horse power garden tractor for $2,500 or best offer, a 4 by 8 foot dump trailer at $800 or best offer, an Echo hand held leaf blower for the firm price of $130 and a Compound Midas saw with stand for $200 or best offer. To learn more, phone (413) 329-9465.

6) Norm has a 26 by 22 by 20 wood stove for sale. He'll take best offer. Phone (413) 854-4478.

7) Al is looking for a reasonably priced camper. If you can assist in his quest, call 1-518-428-2618.