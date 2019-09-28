Trading Post Items For September 28

1) Mike started things off as he is selling a 40 inch by 62 inch solid oak dining room table with a trio of 24 inch leaves, 6 chairs, a pair of benches and a matching sideboard. This ensemble seats up to a dozen people and is all available for the firm price of $1,000. For more details, call (413) 248-5032.

2) Jonathan is looking for a La Crosse stick with a long handle and he is selling a walk-behind DR brush mower for the firm price of $800 and a Mantis roto-tiller with edging and thatching features, sale priced at $150, firm. Give him a call today at (413) 528-1641.

3) Joan has some "nostalgic" type items in Clayton including a Knickerbocker bubbling beer sign available for only $35 or she will take best offer, a large plastic and metal dog crate and a special papering board also available for best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 229-8575.

4) Louie checked in from Alford as he is selling a John Deere X-530 hydro static tractor with a 24 horsepower Kawasaki engine and includes a 4 foot by 8 foot hydraulic dump trailer, all available for the firm price of $2,500 and he is looking for a workable, all-night wood stove. If you can assist him in his quest, call (413) 329-9465 OR (413) 528-0587.

5) Noel has an assortment of items available in Sheffield including a 16 foot double axle beaver tail utility trailer complete with ramps, spare tires, hitch, lights and a pressure treated deck all for $1,200, a Master Built meat smoker priced at $80 and a 22 ton Husky log splitter with a Briggs-Stratton motor on sale for $600. He will also take best offer on any of these items. For more information, call at (413) 229-5626.

6) Tom once again has a trio of items for sale including a 2003 Chevy passenger all-wheel drive Astro Van. Keep in mind, this vehicle needs some brake work available for $750, a 60 inch Kuboda Vero-Turn mower priced at $3,000 and a 2017 Cargo Mate enclosed V-Nosed trailer, 6 feet long, 4 feet wide, 4 and a half feet high. This unit also comes with a barn door for only $1,600. He will take best offer for any of all of these items. Phone (413) 528-0076.