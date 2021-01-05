Troopers Arrest Man with Firearm

As noted in a media release, shortly before 9 p.m. on Jan. 2, State Trooper Justin Dauplaise, assigned to the Troop B Community Action Team, was patrolling Liberty Street in Springfield. Trooper Dauplaise observed a red Honda van with a defective brake light and license plate light operating directly in front of him. He also observed the registration to be revoked after conducting an electronic RMV inquiry on the license plate. Trooper Dauplaise activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle just prior to the intersection of Route 291 eastbound.

Upon the vehicle stopping Trooper Dauplaise approached it and identified three occupants inside. It was discovered that the operator did not possess a valid driver’s license and was subsequently removed from the vehicle, along with the other two occupants, in order to conduct an inventory of the vehicle’s contents as it was going to be towed from the scene. Troopers quickly located a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol, capable of holding 12 rounds of ammunition, in plain view on the floor next to the rear seat passenger, identified as Bobby Guzman, 21, of Springfield. None of the occupants in the vehicle possessed a license to carry firearms.

After subsequent investigation the operator of the vehicle was issued a criminal summons for motor vehicle violations and released. The front seat passenger was released without charges. Guzman was transported to State Police-Springfield for booking. Troopers also located 13 individually wrapped baggies of a substance suspected to be marijuana. A bail commissioner was contacted and set bail at $35,000. He was transported to the Hampden County Jail pending his arraignment at Springfield District Court on the following charges:

1. Illegal Possession of a Firearm;

2. Carrying a Loaded Firearm;

3. Possession of Ammunition without FID Card;

4. Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device; and

5. Possession of a Class D Substance with Intent to Distribute.

(image taken from that Mass State Police Facebook page)