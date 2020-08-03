Tropical Storm Warning in Effect for Our Area

The National Weather Service reports a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the following locations:

Northern Litchfield, Southern Berkshire, and Southern Litchfield counties.

A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours

Tropical Storm Isaias, located off the Georgia coast will continue to move to the north northeast today along the Southeastern US Coast. Isaias will quickly move northeast over the Carolinas Tuesday morning, and then move to southeast New York by Tuesday evening. It will move into northern Maine by Wednesday morning. Confidence is increasing with respect to the magnitude of local hazards and impacts.

The main threats with this system are locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Locally heavy rain is expected with a widespread 2 to 4 inches likely, with localized amounts up to 6 inches possible. The rain will begin by Tuesday morning, and become heavier Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. The strongest winds are also expected late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

The effects from Tropical Storm Isaias are then expected to diminish late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.

If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution.

If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit.

Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making.

Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area.

It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter.

If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities.

Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown!

If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding.

Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.