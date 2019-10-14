Two GB Teens to Make Full Recovery

Two Great Barrington teenagers are recovering after being found unresponsive in a home with high levels of carbon monoxide. Town fire officials say the teens were found Saturday and brought to the hospital. They are expected to make full recoveries.

Officials say they found potentially lethal carbon monoxide levels in the home. Authorities say they determined the source to be a gas furnace and plugged chimney. Firefighters also say there were no working carbon monoxide detectors in the home.