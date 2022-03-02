Two People Arrested After Subway In Pittsfield Robbed Last Night
Two suspects have been arrested after the Subway restaurant on South Street in Pittsfield was robbed Tuesday evening.
An early evening robbery...
According to a news release and a post on the Pittsfield Police Department Facebook page last night, Pittsfield Police responded to the Subway, located at 179 South Street, on the report of a robbery at the location. The post, authored by Lt. Jeffrey Bradford, said that officers responded to the restaurant at around 6:43 pm.
(Above: Subway at 179 South Street in Pittsfield robbed Tuesday, via Google Maps)
Two individuals fled the scene...
The Subway employees told police that two individuals, one male, and one female, had fled the store on foot after they demanded and then received an undisclosed amount of money. According to the police, there were no injuries as a result of the incident. There was no mention of any weapon used in the robbery.
According to the release, while Detectives and Officers spoke with the employees at the store, other officers began a search of the area. During this search two officers, a Pittsfield Police Officer and a Massachusetts State Trooper observed two individuals getting picked up by a vehicle a short distance from the Subway. The officers stopped the vehicle and then detained the occupants. Detectives at the robbery scene continued to gather evidence, including the restaurant's video surveillance.
Two passengers in the vehicle were arrested...
According to police, the resulting investigation led to the arrests of the vehicle passengers, 25-year-old Patrick Latini and 23-year-old Talia Sistrunk, both of Pittsfield. Both individuals are each being charged with one count of armed robbery and are being held on $25,000 bail. They are both scheduled to be arraigned in Pittsfield District Court this morning.
