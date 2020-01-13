Upcoming Public Hearing Regarding Fulcrum Enterprises

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Selectboard will re-open the public hearing on the special permit application for Fulcrum Enterprises LLC to operate a marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility at 22 Van Deusenville Road on Monday Jan. 13 at the Monument Valley Regional Middle School (313 Monument Valley Road) at 6:00 PM. The applicant has requested that the Selectboard allow the special permit to be withdrawn without prejudice. If the request is not approved by a majority vote, the applicant reserves the right to request a continuation of the public hearing to a date, time, and location certain as approved by the board. Questions can be directed to the office of the Selectboard and Town Manager at 413.528.1619 x 2