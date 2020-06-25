Update: Missing Pittsfield Teen Found Safe

An Update from yesterday...Pittsfield Police announced through their Facebook page last night that 15-year old Rileigh Gleason has been located. The Pittsfield Police did not offer any details other than thanking the public’s help after a picture of Rileigh was circulated on social media, including WUPE’s Facebook page and website alert system.



Pittsfield Police Department updated their status.

June 23 at 8:44 PM ·

UPDATE: RILEIGH WAS LOCATED; THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELP. The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 15 year old female Rileigh Gleason who was reported missing earlier today. If you have any information on Rileigh’s whereabouts, please contact the PPD at 413-448-9700

Pittsfield Police Department

The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 15 year old female Rileigh Gleason who was reported missing earlier today. If you have any information on Rileigh’s whereabouts, please contact the PPD at 413-448-9700. #pittsfieldmissing