Can You Legally Record a Video Inside of a Walmart Store?

Ever since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, my wife and have been trying to find ways to save money. As such we have been buying some of our food items at the Walmart in Pittsfield. I love the fact that Walmart joined in on the pickup service. At times if I'm in northern Berkshire County and I only need to pick up a couple of items, I'll make a stop at the North Adams Walmart.

One thing that I remember seeing in the Pittsfield Walmart a while back was some youngsters filming each other which didn't seem like a big deal to me. Heck, I have even snapped photos/videos on my phone inside the store so I could remember the brand of items I was looking at for future reference.

Walmart - Pittsfield, MA - Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Berkshire

Recently, when I was doing a Google search on Walmart I found that recording a video in Walmart is a thumbs down. If you go to the website Ask Walmart, you can ask a question in the search field and you'll get an answer. Just for fun, I asked if I could record a video in a Walmart store and the answer I received from the site was the following:

Out of respect for our associates and customers, unauthorized filming is prohibited and we reserve the right to enforce that policy.

As you can see from the answer, filming in a Walmart store is prohibited but I can't imagine snapping a pic or video of an item is a big deal. Though the act of filming inside of a store isn't against the law, you are asked to respect and follow Walmart's policy Have you ever recorded a video on your phone inside a Walmart store? Did you face any consequences?

