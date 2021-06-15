Water Interruption

The Great Barrington Fire District is currently working on upgrading the water mains Quarry Street, Park Street, East Street, and Cottage Street. Water Service will be interrupted Wednesday, Jun. 16 beginning at 8:00 AM.

This temporary interruption in service will be as brief as possible. Please take the appropriate steps to store water for your anticipated needs during this time. After the water service is restored, you may experience some discoloration of your water. It is recommended that you let the water run to clear any air that may be in the line. Do this before flushing toilets or operating washing machines and dishwashers.

Get our free mobile app

The Great Barrington Fire District is committed to providing the best possible service to its customers. Please call (413) 528-0133 with any questions. The department thanks you for your patience.

Road Closure

The 4-way intersection of East Street and Cottage Street will be closed beginning at 6:30 am on Wednesday, June 16 for water main repairs. This closure will remain in place until repairs are completed. Please avoid this area.

Most Wanted Fugitives by Massachusetts State Police

12 Movies Filmed in the Berkshires

The 10 Smallest Towns in Berkshire County (by population)