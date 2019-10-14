We May Not See Horse Racing in GB Next Year

The group that owns Suffolk Downs racetrack in East Boston still will pursue its plan to resurrect thoroughbred horse racing at the fairgrounds here, but it hasn't filed an application for 2020 racing days.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that unless legislation and other things quickly fall into place, 2020 could be a year without any thoroughbred racing in the state. The State House News Service reported last week that the only applicant to the State Gaming Commission at its deadline for 2020 is Plainridge Park Casino, for live harness racing.

After the Suffolk Downs track was sold to a developer in 2017, Sterling Suffolk Racecourse searched and settled on the former racing property at the Great Barrington Fairgrounds while still taking simulcasting wagers in East Boston.

The company still has an option to lease the former racetrack off Route 7 south of downtown, and still plans to refurbish the track and buildings there.

You can read the complete article bu going to The Berkshire Eagle's website.