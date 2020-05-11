Wear A Mask While You Are In Public

Effective Wednesday, May 6th, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has issued an order requiring residents MUST wear face masks or cloth face coverings while they are out in public places where social distancing is not possible. This new law now applies to BOTH indoor and outdoor spaces.

Exceptions include children under 2 years of age and those who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition as this new mandate has been implemented as people who show no symptoms of illness may still be able to spread COVID-19 and a face covering could help prevent any future outbreaks.

A cloth mask should fit snugly, but comfortably against the side of yuor face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric and allow for breathing without restrictions. You should also be able to launder and machine dry the garment with any further damage or change to shape.

As reported, non-essential businesses in Massachusetts will not see any signs of re-opening until Monday, May 18th. Reports indicate that Berkshire county has tallied 475 confirmed cases of corona virus and there have been 37 fatalities since the pandemic began 2 months ago.

More information on wearing a face mask properly can be obtained by logging on to this web site or you can call this number any weekday between 8 am and 6 pm: 1-855-BMC-LINK. 1-855-262-5465.

