We’re #1 Again…Congratulations Boston Sports Fans!

With the Patriots not playing in the Super Bowl this year, the Celtics floundering, the Red Sox coming up short all hopes of a championship anytime soon are now resting on the Bruins.

The question is how does Boston currently rate on the list of the “Best Sports Cities” in the country? The Patriots' last Super Bowl win was in 2019, the Bruins won their last Stanley Cup in 2011. The Red Sox beat the Dodgers in 5 games to win their last World Series in 2018 and the Celtics won their last championship in 2010. In 26 seasons the New England Revolution has never won a championship.

WalletHub release a study late last year ranking the “Best Sports Cities” in the U.S. The final results not only had Boston placing high in the rankings but Boston was #1 in the WalletHub “Best Sports Cities” survey.

Searching for the fan’s perspective WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S…football, basketball, hockey, baseball, and soccer.

Breaking down where Boston landed from a fan’s perspective by sport, in hockey Boston was #1 in the country, in basketball Boston was #2, football #3, baseball #5, and soccer was #21 in the U.S. according to the WalletHub survey.

The top ten of the “Best Sports Cities” in the country based on the WalletHub study land like this…

#1 Boston

#2 LA

#3 New York

#4 Pittsburg

#5 Philly

#6 Denver

#7 Washington DC

#8 Dallas

#9 Chicago

#10 Miami

Breaking down the Best Sports City based on each individual sport…

#1 in Football is Pittsburg

#1 in Basketball LA

#1 in Baseball was New York

#1 in Hockey was Boston

#1 in Soccer was LA

When it comes to sports Boston represents all of New England. We love our Pats, B’s Celts, and Sox. We cheer when they are winning and we have all the answers when things aren’t going so well. No matter what happens we stand by them and will go toe-to-toe with any fan from another team trashing our hometown team. Only we can do that. Congratulation to Boston (and all of New England) for being the Best Sports City in the country!

Click this LINK for the complete WalletHub survey.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them