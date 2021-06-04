Beginning this month, June, playgrounds will have recreational staffing and lifeguards will oversee swimming at Lake Mansfield.

Through Jun. 13, Lake Mansfield will provide weekend staffing only, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Beginning June 16 through Aug. 29, staff will be on hand seven days a week, from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. On Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4-6, staff will also be in place.

At the Housatonic playground, staffing will run July 6-Aug. 28, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Lake Mansfield staff will also offer swim lessons in July and August, two days per week, for Great Barrington residents only. Further information and registration information is forthcoming.

There are no Covid-19 restrictions, in accordance with the state guidelines.

