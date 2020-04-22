Wednesday was Earth Day… and that got me thinking. Where has teen wunderkind activist Greta Thunberg been lately? So, I hit the google machine.

It is not something anyone has probably thought about lately as the world is currently in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Thunberg, now 17, was back in the news today reminding us that she has not gone anywhere. Reuters is reporting that she told a live-streamed Earth Day event on Wednesday that people need to tackle both the coronavirus pandemic and climate crisis together.

Today is Earth Day and that reminds us that climate and the environmental emergency is still ongoing and we need to tackle both the corona pandemic ... at the same time as we tackle climate and environmental emergency, because we need to tackle two crises at once. ~ Greta Thunberg during a live stream Earth Day event

I’m guessing this won’t be the last time we hear from Greta before the COVID-19 pandemic passes.