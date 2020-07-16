Whitney Center for the Arts in Pittsfield Vandalized

The Whitney Center for the Arts in Pittsfield was vandalized this past weekend. Executive director, Ghazi Kazmi, told the Berkshire News Network that someone gained access sometime between Friday evening and Monday morning by breaking a window near the handicap ramp behind the building and then “brutally vandalized” each room there. Kazmi said the devastation is so chaotic that he can’t be sure what, if any, art or equipment is missing or damaged.

Whoever was responsible also ran the second-floor bathtubs, which caused extensive water damage. Kazmi said that he found it very curious that they did not do any damage (as far as he could tell) to the various pieces of art in the building. The incident has been reported to the Pittsfield Police.

Vandalism at The Whit in Pittsfield occurring sometime between Friday evening and Monday morning. - Photo courtesy of Executive Director, Ghazi Kazmi

Kazmi says that currently, their top priority is to get rid of the water and moisture in the interior of the building to avoid any further damage to the 1866 Historic building that is registered with National and State’s Historical Societies.

This terrible act came at a particularly bad time, not that there would ever be a good time for it, certainly. Kazmi told the Berkshire News Network that he has been in and out of the hospital over the last couple of months, after he had tested positive for COVID-19. He says that he has since tested negative, however.

More vandalism at The Whit in Pittsfield occurring sometime between Friday evening and Monday morning. - Photo courtesy of Executive Director, Ghazi Kazmi

Kazmi expressed his dismay over the attack on Facebook Wednesday evening.

My theory is that it was a personal attack against Whitney Center for the Arts or me, personally. Most of their rage took place in my personal office.

Kazmi is asking that if anyone has any information regarding the vandalism, to please contact him.

… it really hurts that someone would do that to us, as we have done nothing but support the community. ~ Ghazi Kazmi, Executive Director of The Whitney Center for the Arts (via Facebook)

File Photo: Whitney Center for the Arts (Pittsfield)