Why Aren’t These Baby Names Popular In Massachusetts Anymore?

Names, as it turns out, are kind of like fashion trends. After a while, they tend to fall out of favor with the general public. As that happens, new trends or names move in to replace them.

Recently, the parenting website based in the U.K., BabyCentre, has disclosed a list of names that have markedly dropped in popularity this year. Some names don't require much explanation as to why they've dropped in popularity.

For instance, after spending much of the last year or two being used as an "insult", the name Karen has seen a significant drop-off in popularity. For the boys, the same goes for the name Donald. So many negative connotations were attached to that name that it has also seen a big drop in popularity.

The BabyCentre team looked at thousands of names and found those names that had not been registered at all by parents in 2022(Karen at least had 4 registrations, Donald just one).

The following names are, according to BabyCentre, the ones at risk of disappearing completely. All of these names have appeared on recent years' lists but had zero registrations for 2022.

Girls Names That Are Endangered:

Barbie

Britney

Carrie

Deirdre

Farrah

Gail

Gayatri

Katrina

Kelly

Lindsey

Shania

Sheila

Shirley

Stacey

Tegan

Boys Names That Are Endangered:

Baxter

Bill

Brent

Clement

Cliff

Giles

Harold

Kamran

Maximillian

Nigel

Quinton

Rashid

Rhett

Saul

Wallace

Interesting list, right? Personally, I would have thought some of those names were already extinct. Seriously, I couldn't tell you the last time I met a Maximillian or a Farrah. Even someone named Baxter. Don't give up hope, though. I'm sure many of these names are destined for comeback status.

Take a look at the full rundown of the study at BabyCentre's website here.

