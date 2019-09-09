Win a $6,500 Marketing Campaign from WSBS

WSBS and Townsquare Media will be hosting an Educational Seminar on Marketing, Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Great Barrington.

At this seminar there will be a discussion regarding the changing business trends and we'll cover everything from website construction, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), radio today, digital marketing and the ever-changing and evolving marketing landscape. The seminar is designed to provide clarity to business owners and help guide you.

By attending the seminar, you will also be able to take advantage of special offers and you will be put in the running to win a marketing campaign valued at $6,500.

Seminar times: 9 AM or 11:30 am

You must pre-register for this seminar by emailing david.isby@townsquaremedia.com