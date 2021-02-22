Winter Hike and Snowshoe Locations in South Berkshire

With all of the snow the Berkshires has been receiving lately, one thing is for sure, folks can partake in winter outdoor activities and at a safe distance. Now that's a winning combination. Great Barrington Trails and Greenways has released a list of winter hike and snowshoe destinations in the southern Berkshires: We have included the locations below (in no particular order):

Threemile Hill & CHP Trail 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington - Berkshire South Regional Community Center The 2-mile long trail is a moderate up and down path through the woodland, with a surprising view of Monument Mountain from the Fountain Pond end of the trail. The elevation change is 350 feet. Allot 90 minutes for a one-way walk on this trail. Or enjoy the milder ¾-mile CHP Loop.

Lake Mansfield, pond and forest Lake Mansfield Beach Area, Great Barrington - The Lake Mansfield Recreation Area is a community natural resource area featuring a 29-acre pond and the adjacent 29- acre Conservation Forest with a 1/4-mile easy walking loop trail. The area is a vital natural habitat and treasured community space. Visitors are responsible for their own safety and must be mindful of their impact on the delicate habitat and the enjoyment of others.

Beartown State Forest 69 Blue Hill Rd, Great Barrington - DCR A winter wonderland, where visitors on cross-country skis, snowshoes or snowmobiles can explore a snow-covered wilderness, 1.5 mile Benedict Pond Loop Trail is a must in any season. Year-round camping is also available.

Lime Kiln Farm Wildlife Sanctuary Sheffield - Mass Audubon At Lime Kiln, there are two miles of well-marked walking trails including two loop trails and a short spur, highlights include views of the Taconic Mountains and Mount Everett.

Housatonic Flats RT 7 Great Barrington - Berkshire Natural Resources Council BNRC’s Housatonic Flats Reserve is approximately 26 acres, just north of WSBS radio station, between the Housatonic River and Route 7. The mile-long loop trail in Housatonic Flats’ 26 acres gets you up close and personal with more than a half-mile of Housatonic Riverbank. The floodplain is now reverting to the forest that prevailed before settlers made it pasture. Attractions include abundant birdlife, fish, otter, beaver and deer.

Bob’s Way Rte. 23, Monterey Berkshire Natural Resources Council The looped trails and 263 acres of Bob’s Way provide typical New England landscapes: forested small hills, old foundations and stonewalls, a wetland, and a beaver pond. The outer loop takes about one hour. Two crossing paths can extend or shorten hikes, and one rises to the land’s high point, with a bench and an overlook.

Alford Springs Mountain Road, Alford Alford Springs, 899 acres of mostly forested ridgeline, has more than six miles of trails for hikers, snowshoers, seasoned cross-country skiers, hunters and berry-pickers. The preserve, named for feeder streams of Alford Brook and the Green River, offers vistas of Greylock and Tom Ball mountains and Alford Valley.

