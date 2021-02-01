Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect: Storm Update

Keep an eye to the sky as the National Weather Service out of Albany is reporting that a Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday evening which covers the central and eastern Mohawk Valley, Helderbergs, Schoharie Valley, northern and central Taconics and the northern portions of the mid Hudson Valley of eastern New York, and the Berkshires of western Massachusetts.

The Storm is expected to bring heavy snow. Expect 8 to 16 inches in the Berkshires, Helderbergs, Schoharie Valley, northern mid Hudson Valley and northern and central Taconics while 6 to 10 inches is expected in the Capital Region and the Mohawk Valley. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

It's important to keep in mind that travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Lingering snow Tuesday morning will impact the Tuesday morning commute.

Snowfall rates an inch an hour are possible Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Some blowing and drifting snow is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning reducing visibilities.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

You can turn to WSBS to keep you up to date with storm and cancellation information. Go here to view the latest cancellation/closing/postponement/delay list. For the latest weather updates, you can call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118, open the free WSBS app or click here.

