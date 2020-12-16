Latest Cancellations/Closings Etc.

Here are the latest cancellations, postponements, closings and delays for Dec. 17

-Lee Public Schools Cancelled no Hybrid learning

-Farmington River Regional SD Closed, Classes Cancelled

-Berkshire South Regional Community Center will be closed on Dec. 17 due to the coming snowstorm. The Center will resume operations on Friday, Dec. 18. Stay safe everyone.

-Due to the impending storm, BCAC's (Berkshire Community Action Council) offices will be closed tomorrow, December 17th and will reopen at 8:00 on Monday December 21st. This is to ensure the safety of our staff. We are committed to addressing all emergencies occurring during NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS and will continue to address any emergency fuel or heating system emergencies as they arise. If you experience a fuel emergency (no oil or propane), please call either (413) 418-3661 or (413) 418-3657.

Winter Watch is brought to you by J Smegal Roofing and Gutters as well as Seward's Tire in Great Barrington.