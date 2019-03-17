Woman Arrested for Stabbing Boyfriend

From the Pittsfield Police Department and the City of Pittsfield

A 53 year old Pittsfield resident, Tina Marie Provost, was arrested last evening after Pittsfield Police responded to a residence on the report of a domestic disturbance involving a knife. At approximately 7:00pm last evening officers responded to the residence and discovered that a 30 year old Pittsfield resident, identified as Provost’s boyfriend, had been stabbed once in the abdomen. The victim was transported to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment, which included emergency surgery.

Provost was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. She is currently being held at the Pittsfield Police Department on $2500 bail and will be arraigned in Pittsfield District Court tomorrow morning. The victim remains hospitalized and is reportedly in stable condition.

