Woman Waters Plant for 2 Years – Realizes It’s Fake

Meanwhile in California, a woman has just shared a somewhat embarrassing fact. She's just learned that she's been watering a fake plant for the past 2 years.

News 10 just shared the tender story of Caelie Wilkes. She just revealed on her Facebook page that the plant she thought was so pretty is really plastic.

Story time.

I’ve had this beautiful succulent for about 2 years now. I was so proud of this plant. It was full, beautiful coloring, just an over all perfect plant. I had it up in my kitchen window. I had a watering plan for it, if someone else tried to water my succulent I would get so defensive because I just wanted to keep good care of it. I absolutely loved my succulent. Today I decided it was time to transplant, I found the cutest vase, that suited it perfectly. I go to pull it from the original plastic container it was purchased with to learn this plant was FAKE. I put so much love into this plant! I washed it’s leaves. Tried my hardest to keep it looking it’s best, and it’s completely plastic! How did I not know this. I pull it from the container it’s sitting on Styrofoam￼ with sand glued to the top! I feel like these last two years have been a lie.

The comments on her Facebook page to this news have been legendary.

"Laughed so hard at the story. Well done! That's the healthiest looking fake plant I've ever seen."

"Don't let anybody take away your joy. 👍"

"Do you want to get married? You clearly qualify".

We have to give credit to this sweet California lady. It takes a big person to be willing to own up to the watering of a plastic plant for 730 days.