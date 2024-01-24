The World’s Biggest Retailer Has 48 Locations in Massachusetts

With prices on everyday items increasing on a steady basis, more than ever consumers are looking to find ways to save money while still purchasing the products they need. As a result, many shoppers turn to Walmart when it comes to paying low prices on everyday items. We have plenty of Walmart locations in Massachusetts.

Did You Know Walmart is the Biggest Retailer in the World?

When it comes to revenue earned Visual Capitalist stated the following regarding the retail giant.

Not only is Walmart the biggest retail store in America, with close to $500 billion in sales, it’s also the biggest retailer in the world, with the company’s global sales crossing $600 billion.

Massachusetts is Home to 48 Walmart Locations

There are 48 Walmart locations in Massachusetts. 27 of those are supercenters. The other 21 are regular discount stores. We have included the list of Massachusetts Walmart locations below along with which ones are supercenters.

Pittsfield

North Adams (SC)

Chicopee (SC)

Westfield (SC)

Northampton

Springfield (SC)

Hadley

Ware (SC)

Worcester (SC)

Leicester (SC)

North Oxford (SC)

Gardner (SC)

Northborough (SC)

West Boylston

Leominster (SC)

Orange (SC)

Sturbridge

Hudson (SC)

Whitinsville (SC)

Lunenburg

Tewskbury (SC)

Framingham

Saugus (SC)

Bellingham

North Attleborough (SC)

Walpole (SC)

Raynham (2 locations, both Supercenters)

Quincy (SC)

Methuen

Avon (SC)

Fall River (SC)

Danvers

Seekonk

North Dartmouth (SC)

Lynn

Plymouth (SC)

Halifax (SC)

Salem

Weymouth

Wareham (SC)

Chelmsford

North Reading

Brockton

Abington

Fairhaven

Teaticket

In addition to being the biggest retailer in the world, Visual Capitalist stated that Walmart is also the largest single corporate employer in the world, with more than 2 million employees—beating out several state companies like the Indian Railways and the NHS.

