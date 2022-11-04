Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard a ton of talk about the super mild temperatures blanketing the region lately. This weekend's forecast looks to be 70 degrees. Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing!

Over the Halloween break, people were sharing memories on social media of the great Halloween snowstorm of 2011 where parts of Massachusetts were hit with a foot of snow.

October and/or April snowstorms are sort of rare given that, technically, they're out of the winter season, but we know that makes no difference. What about November? It certainly gets cold enough.

November is certainly not known for being a snowy month here in Massachusetts, but the eleventh month's snowiest day on record in Boston, Massachusetts may surprise you.

Boston snowfall (daily) totals for the month of November are lackluster at best, like, REALLY weak. Haha. I really thought that these numbers would be bigger.

Boston November Daily Historic Snowfall Totals

November 27, 2002 - 3.5 inches

November 23, 1989 - 4.4 inches

WAIT. FOR. IT.

November 27, 1898 - 12.0 inches!

The year 1898 was the last time Boston has seen a foot of snow in November! REALLY??

Well, enjoy the warm weather this weekend, and remember to change your clocks back one hour.

Friday: A mix of clouds and sun. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Considerable cloudiness. High 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy skies. High 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.