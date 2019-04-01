You Are Invited To A Weekend Tea Party

Extra Special Teas on Elm Street in Great Barrington is a locally based not for profit organization that supports trains and empowers adults with disabilities such as autism and Down's Syndrome as these individuals learn to work and thrive in the Berkshires. Their vocational day program is supported by the Bay State's Department Of Developmental Services, grants from various foundations and contributions from committed donors.

A fund raiser entitled "The Blue Party" will take place on Saturday, April 6th from 11 am to 4 pm as all community members are invited to wear blue and they can post party pictures to their respective social media. You will sample an extra special brew of blue tea and gluten-free brownie bites made by Extra Special servers and their staff.

Some of the activities include face painting which takes place from 11 am to 3 pm, a ukelele play strum from 11;30 am to 12;30 pm, the Extra Special Chorus will perform under the direction of Alan Timmons at 1 pm and Berkshire Bateria will perform a series of rhythmic grooves featuring special guest Ashley Whitney.

If you are interested in attending, contact Cherri Sanes by calling (413) 645-3247. you can also follow Extra Special Teas on Facebook and Instagram .