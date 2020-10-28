Check Out A “Virtual” Holiday Art Show To Close Out 2020

28 Guild of Berkshires artists will be exhibiting over 50 new creations for this year's Holiday Art Show featuring 4 photographers, 3 ceramists and 21 artists that will feature paintings in oil, watercolors, acrylics and other two-dimensional media. Starting on Friday, October 30th, you can access this virtual presentation on line by going here as the show dates have been extended until January 22nd 2021.

All artists and participants will pledge 25% of their sales to the charity of their choice with the majority going to the Berkshire County COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Those also viewing the show are also encouraged to make a donation toward a worthy cause in our community. You can pay it forward by accessing this link.

The Holiday Art Show guarantees to put you into a festive state of mind as you can sample shimmering winter scenes, solid and elegant ceramics, lush oil, watercolor and acrylic presentations of Berkshire landscapes with some enchanting and whimsical pieces to boot. Individual artists will display their paintings via Zoom to talk about their latest creations and lend a degree of personalization to this exhibit.

By 2014, The Guild of Berkshire Artists has grown from 30 to 160 members as each individual creates work composed of various oil and watercolor paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, woodworking, textiles, stained glass, mixed media, multi-media and other art forms. They have shown their completed projects at the historic 1854 Town Hall in West Stockbridge, The Lenox Library's Welles Gallery, The Berkshire Humane Society, TKG in Pittsfield, The Good Purpose Gallery in Lee.

For more information on this year's Holiday Art Show, call 1-617-868-7082 OR you can e mail:BerkshireArtists@gmail.com

(The following information has been obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Guild of Berkshire Artists for on-air and on-line usage)