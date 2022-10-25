It's mid to late October and if you feel you're missing out on the fall foliage in the beautiful Berkshires, think again. Our area has a plethora of beautiful scenery as you're able to take a drive and check out the beauty of nature in our vicinity. It's no secret we are a destination area as many visitors flock to our backyard due to the warmer autumn weather which is extending your opportunities to snap some photos and take a look at the leaves which are STILL at it's peak season.

Leaf peepers, take note: Here are some locations where color is still at it's peak:

A ride up and down route 7 between Great Barrington and North Adams will NOT disappoint those who are looking for a scenic drive as trees are proudly showing their autumnal display in more ways than one. While you are traveling, stop by one of the various museums including The Berkshire Botanical Garden and view an assortment of legendary artist Norman Rockwell's paintings.

There are plenty of orchards that offer apple picking and with Halloween around the corner, a trip to one of our pumpkin patches is suggested. farm stands are plentiful for fresh home grown produce plus there are plenty of options to dine at one of our popular restaurants,, hence the perfect day trip is just around the corner.

If you are daring, a breath taking view awaits at the summit of Mount Greylock, which is a key destination for hikers as it is designated as one of the Bay State's highest points. if you want to stay on solid ground, check out the 13 mile long Ashuwillticook rail trail that is situated between Adams and Lanesborough or you prefer to stay on dry land, pay a visit to Greylock Glen, Notchview and Mass Audubon's Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary.

You can also view the fall colors by paddling on water including designated areas in Pontoosuc, Onota and Laurel Lakes, The Stockbridge Bowl, Goose Pond and a reminder the Berkshires offers guided trips up and down The Housatonic River.

BOTTOM LINE: So what are you waiting for: An open invite awaits you before the foliage disappears. Seize the opportunity NOW OR you'll have to wait until next year!

(Some information obtained in this article, courtesy of www.stockbridgeinn.com)