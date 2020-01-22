Your Chance to Take Center Stage Here In South County

Have you ever had the desire to be part of a LIVE presentation here in our tri-state region? Here is your opportunity to get the ball rolling as WAM Theatre will be holding Equity Principal Auditions for their upcoming season which is scheduled to begin this fall. The full list will be publicly announced on February 3rd.

You are required to make an appointment and then you'll be cast in one of their upcoming plays. They take place on Sunday, February 9th from 10 am to 6 pm and again on Monday, February 10th between 1 and 9 pm at WAM's offices located at 56 Church Street in Lenox. Free parking is available and enter through the blue WAM Theatre door on the left side of the building in the front. Their offices are on the 2nd floor above Bistro Zinc. Upon arrival, you will be presenting a one to two minute monologue under the watchful eyes of Producing Artistic Director Kristen Van Ginhoven and Associate Artistic Director, Talya Kingston. You can secure your appointment by sending an e-mail to talya@wamtheatre.com OR call (413) 274-2024.

If you are selected, a large cast ensemble will gather for LIVE performances between September 25th and October 11th. Rehearsals begin on September 1st and your attendance is mandatory. Another staged reading will run for three performances from November 20th to the 22nd. Rehearsals on this upcoming presentation are scheduled to start on November 16th.

The WAM Theatre is supported by grants courtesy of the Lenox, Lee and Pittsfield Cultural Councils and local agencies from the Bay State's Cultural Council. An assortment of local area merchants are also on hand to bring you top quality entertainment in the upcoming months ahead. For more information, visit the WAM Theatre's web site by logging on here