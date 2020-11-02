A Virtual Play Helps Out Three Non-Profit Beneficiaries

WAM Theatre located at 56 Church Street in "Lovely Lenox" Massachusetts presented a virtual performance of a digital production entitled "ROE" from October 17th to October 20th as all proceeds from their mainstage production were equally distributed to a trio of local charities in Berkshire county. A total of $1,500 was shared by The Abortion Rights Fund of Western Massachusetts (ARFWM), The Railroad Street Youth Project (RSYP) and Sister Song.

Over 1,800 people viewed "ROE" via remote participation. Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven was pleased with the outcome:

"This turnout was equivalent to the number of audience members we get for a three week LIVE run-an incredible success. And people were watching from all over the world, so we were able to expand our programming reach and introduce a new audience to our work"

Former Sister Song co-chair and Board of Directors member Aimee R. Thorne-Thomsen also expressed gratitude for this presentation:

"On behalf of the entire Sister Song team, I want to thank WAM Theater for including us as a beneficiary for the ROE production. The donation will help us continue our fight for reproductive justice for women and girls all around the country. We are so honored to be a part of the WAM Theater community".

ROE was sponsored in part by Maggie and Don Buchwald, Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, The Brabson & Library Educational Foundation and Mass Humanities. Over 22 creative artists worked on this production as T Square Design Studio also contributed to the design of The ROE Experience web site. To learn more on this successful presentation, check out The Berkshire Eagle's review, courtesy of an article that was featured in the newspaper and on their web site.

WAM Theatre is also supported in part by grants from The Massachusetts Cultural Council and these local agencies supported by a state agency that include The Alford-Egremont, Lee, Lenox, Pittsfield and Sandisfield Cultural Councils.

The next presentation entitled "The Thanksgiving Play" will take place between November 19th and 22nd 2020. For more information and to purchase tickets, you can log on their web site by going here

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of of WAM Theatre for on-air and on-line usage. A link of an article featuring a review of "The ROE Experience" courtesy of The Berkshire Eagle)