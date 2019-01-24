Housy Hoops Results for Jan. 23

Junior Division

In the evening's first game, Team Amerigas narrowly escaped with a win over Carlson's Wood Floors 37-34. Miles Allard scored the game winning basket for Amerigas, putting them up for good. Griffin Touponce led Amerigas with 11 points. Dominic Calutti had a monster game for Carlson's Wood Floors with 16 points and a dominating defensive performance. Mabel Cooney added four points for Carlson's in the loss.

In the second game, Tom's Toy's defeated Aberdale's 35-30. Chris Wickwire of Tom's Toys was the games leading scorer with 16 points. Aberdale's was led by Phinneas Wheeler with 13 points and Robin Tovell chipped in 11 points.

