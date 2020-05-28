10 Reasons Why You May Want To Remain In Quarantine

Maybe we should all just stay in quarantine. Have you considered it? There are several reasons that people may actually want to remain in Quarantine after the COVID-19 pandemic is finally over.

Noted psychiatrist Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H., and NIMH fellowship honoree gives us 10 reasons why some people do not want quarantine to end. Are you one of them?

Dr. Lieberman says that states are finally loosening the reins, and people are rushing out to beaches and bars, but there are many who are still staying home - not because they must - but because they want to.

Dr. Lieberman’s 10 reason for why people want to stay in quarantine:

1. You are afraid coronavirus is not really under control and that everyone flocking together - without masks or social distancing - will cause a resurgence that may even be worse.

2. You're frightened of the uncertainty of what the world will look like when you walk back into it - and what your place will be in this ‘new normal’. Will you have enough money to survive? Will you still have friends? How will you cope with the traffic again?

3. You've let yourself go - gotten fat, have gray roots and broken nails. You are ashamed and afraid you won't be able to put yourself back together quickly enough to be seen in public.

4. You like working from home better and dread returning to the workplace, with its stale coffee, annoying coworkers, and demanding boss.

5. You enjoyed the time you had with your partner or kids and do not want this closeness to end.

6. You don’t want the stress of going out into the world - with the pressures of getting ahead, keeping up with the latest trends and coolest things to do.

7. You don’t want to feel obligated to see your in-laws or friends you don’t really like or having to network in-person to get leads for jobs or sales.

8. You’ve come to love sleeping in late, sitting on the couch, binge-watching TV shows and movies, eating comfort food and not having to answer to anyone.

9. You’ve become addicted to the calm of solitude and you don’t want people draining your energy or drawing you into a negative place.

10. You have some awareness that your mental health isn't what it should be. You suspect you’re suffering from anxiety, depression, PTSD or other symptoms, and you're hesitant to reach out for help.

What do you think? Is it time to get back out there… or do you think we should just stay put?

About Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H:

Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H. is a board-certified Beverly Hills psychiatrist and an award-winning and bestselling author. She was trained at NYU-Bellevue and at Anna Freud's London Clinic. She has served on the Clinical Faculty of UCLA's Neuropsychiatric Institute for years.