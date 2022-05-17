3 Arrests Have Now Been Made In An April 26th Shooting In Pittsfield

Three arrests have now been made in relation to a shooting in the City of Pittsfield that occurred on April 26th on Brierwood Lane.

An 18-Year-Old that was shot is still recovering...

According to a media release from the Pittsfield Police Department, officers responded to Brierwood Lane in Pittsfield at approximately 5:00 PM on April 26th for a reported shooting. Well over a dozen shell casings were discovered on the scene. The subsequent investigation revealed that an 18-year-old Pittsfield resident had been shot multiple times and was seriously injured. He was transported to Berkshire Medical Center and treated for gunshot wounds that at the time were considered life-threatening. The victim survived and is still recovering from his injuries.

Multiple arrest warrants were issued. The first arrest made...

As a result of the ensuing investigation, PPD detectives applied for and received multiple arrest warrants for individuals who were involved in the shooting. On Tuesday, May 10th members of the PPD Anti-Crime Unit placed a 16-year-old juvenile male under arrest on an outstanding warrant related to the Brierwood shooting. At the time of his arrest, the juvenile was found to be in possession of a loaded .32 caliber handgun. In addition to the warrant, he was charged with additional firearm offenses based on the discovered weapon. The juvenile is a resident of Pittsfield.

A second and third arrest has now been made...

A second arrest was made on Thursday, May 12th as members of the PPD Anti-Crime Unit arrested 19-year-old Pittsfield resident Keyondre Taft on an outstanding warrant related to the Brierwood shooting.

A third arrest was made on Monday, May 16th as members of the PPD Patrol Division arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male, also a Pittsfield resident, on an outstanding warrant related to the Brierwood shooting.

Members of the PPD are actively pursuing additional suspects who are also believed to have been involved in the incident.

Members of the Pittsfield Police Department will not tolerate indiscriminate gunfire in our city's neighborhoods. We will patrol, investigate, and charge those individuals who are responsible for inflicting violence in our neighborhoods.

General Statement from the Pittsfield Police Department on recent shooting activity:

During a three-month span from February 1st through April 30th, there were eleven confirmed shooting events in the city. This does not include suspected gunfire or unfounded calls for service but rather confirmed shootings with recovered ballistic evidence. The eleven shooting events have resulted in six victims; four injuries and two deaths by gunfire. It should be noted that this three-month window did not occur during what many consider the "busy season" typical of warmer months. Some of these incidents were brazen daytime shootings occurring in broad daylight in residential neighborhoods.

Members of the Pittsfield Police Department will not tolerate indiscriminate gunfire in our city's neighborhoods. We will patrol, investigate, and charge those individuals who are responsible for inflicting violence in our neighborhoods. We can't, however, do it alone. We need the cooperation of the public. We would encourage witnesses of violence to provide information to the investigating officers. We would also hope that our citizens and community leaders take a strong stance against gun violence and condemn the possession and use of illegal firearms. Individuals involved in gun violence, many of them juveniles, need to know that these acts will not be tolerated by their community.

Police say that if you have information on recent gun violence or the illegal possession of firearms, you are strongly encouraged to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9700. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

