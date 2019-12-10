A $100 K Matching Donation Is Offered To Berkshire South

Here is another example that shows us the power of community is infinite. Bob and Mary Ann Norris have offered a 100 thousand dollar match towards the non-profit Berkshire South Community Center located at Crissey Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts as their overall mission is to help fellow residents and their aim is to see this facility flourish and thrive in assisting those in need throughout south county.

Bob Norris has been an integral part of Berkshire South since it's inception as the extent of services that have been provided have not been a constant 20 years ago. He added this is a worthy mission and it is a gratifying experience to see the assortment of people and programs that are in existence today.

The executive director of BSRCC, Jenise Lucey reiterated there are difficulties in keeping the doors open each and every year as she encourages area residents to making a much needed donation as the goal is to raise at least one million dollars annually which consists of 40% of their operating budget as memberships are welcome but it is still not enough to continue their yearly mission as any assistance will further their goal of forging ahead in providing a much needed service that would benefit all involved in this venture.

Statistics show that in 2018, BSRCC served nearly 5,000 warm community supper meals and over 31 thousand miles were run on fitness center treadmills in the facility's aquatics center. Special Olympians also contributed in swimming a total of 1,280 pool lengths and summer campers spent 34,450 hours in active play away from computer screens. A total of 3,000 members were credited for sharing community in the Center's spaces as the goal is to up those numbers in the upcoming New Year.

If you would like to help out in this worthy cause, log on to BSRCC's web site for more details by going here.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Berkshire South Community Center for on-air and on-line usage. Photo of Bob and Mary Norris also courtesy of Berkshire South)