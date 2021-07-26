More Events On Tap At Berkshire South

Summertime is STILL in full swing and our friends at Berkshire South Regional Community Center on Crissey Road in Great Barrington have a variety of outdoor and indoor events on tap for all ages. Here are a few ideas that will encourage you to come on over and be a part of their daily regimen of activities:

The center will sponsor FREE swimming lessons at Lake Mansfield for youngsters ages 5 to 12 years old who are residents of Great Barrington and Housatonic. This session will truly improve their swimming skills with an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors in south county. this event is proudly sponsored by The Great Barrington Parks and Recreation Commission. You can pre-register by going here. take note, these classes are effective until August 12th, 2021.

If you prefer, you'll be able to become a swimming lesson instructor as this course prepares candidates to teach, plan and prepare Red Cross Learn-To-Swim and basic water safety programs. You will also establish a technique that builds relationships with families who are learning about water safety concepts and the fundamentals of swimming. This course takes place on August 11th, 12th and 13th and pre-registration is required by accessing this link. To obtain more information, call (413) 528-2810.

Berkshire South also offers FREE Sunday morning Pilates classes for ALL members however pre-registration is required. This form of exercise is a terrific way to improve posture and strength. Don Fries will serve as your instructor as all fitness levels have been approved for all participants. You can reserve your place by calling the Center at (413) 528-2810, extension 0.

Finally, The Center has teamed up with The Great Barrington Parks and Recreation Commission as staff in bright green shirts will be dispatched daily at The Housatonic Playground just off route 183 between the hours of 11:30 am and 4:30 pm. A perfect way for youngsters to have some top quality outdoor fun, so leave the video games and computer screens behind as this forum allows everyone to par take in some mandatory exercise and enjoy some fresh air amidst the summer months.

In one word: "ENJOY"!!

