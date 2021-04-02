April Events At Berkshire South

Spring has arrived and now is the time to take stock in keeping fit as the weather gets warmer. Our friends at Berkshire South Community Center on Crissey Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts have an assortment of water related family fun friendly activities on their agenda during the month of April.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ALL members MUST wear masks and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.

For starters, the annual Swim-A-Thon will take place on Saturday, April 10th and Sunday, April 11th Lindsay Blagg has been chosen as this year's Ambassador of this event as she has been an ardent swimmer in the Center's Adaptive Swim program as she encourages local residents to take a dip into the pool as the experience is best described as fun and rejuvenating. pre-registration is required. Call (413) 528-2810, extension 10 to reserve your spot in this fun event that benefits all ages.

Every Sunday between 12:15 and 2 pm, families can also take advantage of swimming together and spending quality time while in the water. To sign-up, phone (413) 528-2810, extension 37. Keep in mind, this event will not be presented on April 11th due to the center's annual Swim-A-Thon.

Pool Parties return on April 17th and they will continue every Saturday afterwards until further notice as a maximum of 10 people will be allowed to participate. A room for food and dessert will be available as attendees MUST follow all COVID-19 protocols. If you need more details on this family fun program, call (413) 528-2810, extension 37 OR e-mail:dhurtado@berkshiresouth.org

Sage advice: Break out your bathing suits and get a head start on some beneficial exercise plus the best part about this experience is you won't get a sun burn in the process, so keep the sun screen OR that can of Solarcaine home (for now!).

