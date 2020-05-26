A COVID-19 Fund-A-Thon Will Be Presented in Berkshire County

Pittsfield Community Television presents The Berkshire COVID-19 Fund Help-A-Thon that will be simulcast all across the county as over 30 artists connected to Berkshire county will join forces to raise awareness about the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund including legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff, local musicians Randy Cormier, Matt Cusson, Jonathan Denmark, Mike Duffy, Jeff Hunt, Steve Sears, Bobby Sweet and Jack Waldheim, comedian Kevin Bartini and local award winning children's book author Ty Allan Jackson.

Elected officials will also be participating: U.S. Representative Richard Neal, State Representatives Tricia Farley-Bouvier and John Barrett, Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington and Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer.

The COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund for Berkshire County was established back on March 19th through a coalition of philanthropic organizations, business partners and members of our community who joined forces to pay it forward as over $1.4 million in grants were awarded to non-profits that assist those who suffered a major economic setback due to to the Corona Virus.

The LIVE broadcast is scheduled to air on Thursday, May 28th from 5 to 7 pm and will be re-played on Sunday, May 31st between the hours of 6 and 8 pm on Pittsfield Community Television's Access Channel (1301) and Community Television for the Southern Berkshires in Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Sheffield and Stockbridge also on channel 1301. This presentation can also be viewed through Facebook LIVE and PCTV Select available on Roku and Apple TV devices.

The event is co-sponsored by the Berkshire and Northern Berkshire chapters of The United Way, Berkshire Taconic community Foundation and Williamstown's Community Chest. They will also feature stories from some of the fund's grantees and local interfaith clergy will offer prayers for those lost and struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can get more details on this all-important fund raiser by logging on to The Pittsfield Community Television web site. They will also offer a live stream of this Thursday's presentation. You can also get more information by logging on here.

