A Free Community Celebration Takes Place this Weekend

The Bidwell House Museum located at 100 Art School Road in Monterey is proud to present their annual country fair this Saturday, July 6th from 1 to 4 pm. This free community celebration features a variety of activities for all ages just in time for the long Independence Day holiday weekend. Here are a few highlights that will be featured in this year's extravaganza:

Musical acts include Steve and Pete, The Adams Brothers performing LIVE as you can enjoy a variety of country soul and folk rock. Mountain Laurel featuring Bonner McAllester and Joe Baker will dazzle you with a variety of jigs, reels and waltzes.

For all those who are history buffs, The Butler's Rangers will return to portray an assortment of historical characters including Quaker refugees and Loyalist soldiers depicting their struggles during The American Revolution.

The annual pie baking contest is back and you are welcome to present your entry for the 2 o'clock presentation as this year's judges, Michele Miller of Bola Granola, Rachel Portnoy from Chez Nous and Clayton Hambrick, formerly of The Church Street Cafe will award blue ribbons for The sweet, savory and young bakers. Good luck!

Marilyn Fracasso will bring 2 of her horses to offer pony rides for the kids and goats courtesy of Gould Farms will also be in attendance.

The Flying Cloud Institute will also unveil a fun project during this years event which also includes face painting, crafts, games a scavenger hunt and a fern maze.

Of course, great food is also for sale including grilled sausages, soft drinks, ice cream from SoHo Creamery available for purchase. Gould Farms will also feature free samples and delicious goodies for sale. Woven Roots Farm will be selling fresh vegetables and The Berkshire Botanical Garden will showcase various products made from herbs that were freshly grown in neighboring Stockbridge.

