Coming Up: More July Events In The Southern Berkshires

As more opportunities arise to enjoy indoor and outdoor activities here in the Southern Berkshires, may we suggest a trip to "Marvelous Monterey" Massachusetts as you can spend some quality time at The Bidwell House Museum located at 100 Art School Road, just off route 23 just minutes away from Great Barrington.

The facility is resuming FREE public guide tours which will take place every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm. Reservations are required. to secure your spot, log on to The Bidwell House's web site by going here.

Other events scheduled for the month include lectures that can be attended LIVE or virtually via Zoom. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, access this link:

SATURDAY, JULY 10TH: Speaker John Demos who also serves as Samuel Knight Professor of American History Emeritus at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut will present a 10 am lecture entitled: "In The Shadow Of The Founders: Greatest Generations in American History".

SATURDAY, JULY 17TH: Wendy Warren, Associate Professor of History of Princeton University presents a discussion on the topic of incarceration in early America. This event is also scheduled for a 10 am start time.

SATURDAY, JULY 24TH: Rob Hoogs will conduct a guided walk that encompasses The Bidwell House's Native American Interpretive Trail which starts off at the main house's Carriage Barn and advances to a property that brings you a historical lesson about how The Mohican Tribe was instrumental throughout the southern Berkshires as the focus is on their agricultural practices, land usage and woodland management.

The walk will take anywhere between 2 and 3 hours. It is suggested that all participants wear comfortable walking shoes and don't forget the water bottle and bring a light snack. In case of inclement weather, the event could be postponed and rescheduled for a later date (we'll keep you posted as always). A total of 15 people will assemble for this event which commences at 10 am sharp. To secure your spot, pre-registration is highly suggested by accessing the museum's web site.

For more details on these events and future happenings, log on to The Bidwell's web site. You can also get information on becoming a member as your support from all proceeds will benefit future improvements to the historic south county museum.

