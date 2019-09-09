September Events At The Bidwell House Museum

The Bidwell House and Museum located at Art School Road in Monterey is teaming up with the Mass Audubon Society for a series of nature walks that will take place on Saturdays throughout the month of September.

The first get-together will be held on Saturday, September 14th as Mass Audubon Educational Coordinator Dale Abrams will assist participants in making connections between geological features including bedrock and land form plus you'll be able to check out flora and wild life along the Bidwell property trails. The walk begins at 10 am and will be held rain or shine. You should dress for an adventurous walk in the woods and bring a bottle of water. Admission is $15 for non-members, $10 if you are a museum member and youngsters 18 and under can attend at no charge.

You can purchase tickets by logging on to The Bidwell House's web site or call (413) 528-6888. They are also open for tours every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday as you can also get more details by accessing the information mentioned above.

A pair of Housatonic Heritage Walks are also on tap for Saturday, September 21st as Rob Hoogs will lead the way for retracing native histories on the landscape and on September 28th you can spend the morning with Richard Greene as he will lead the way in walking along the Hemlock Trail. Both of these walks begin at 10 am and they are free of charge. Dress for a hike and don't forget your bottle of water. For more information on these exciting treks in our backyard visit the Housatonic Heritage Walks web site by logging on here.

