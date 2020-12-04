A Unique Fall Fund Raising Auction

The Bidwell House Museum in "Marvelous Monterey" is in the midst of their annual fund raiser "The 12 Days of Bidwell Bidding" featuring an assortment of artworks, furniture, gift certificates, experiences and more unique offerings that complete your holiday shopping. All proceeds will help the facility fund future exhibits for the upcoming 2021 season as they will also focus on maintenance of it's historic structures and the preservation of it's open space. You can also buy a membership or make a donation to the museum in someone's name, truly a gift that keeps on giving.

The auction has been in progress since December 1st and continues until Saturday, December 12th. Despite these trying times, the museum has been able to continue their mission of providing a personal encounter with history as they strive to connect with the south county community which is critical during this time where social distancing remains rampant as visitors continue to be fascinated by early American life, Native American history and lifeways that were a part of The Berkshires during the 1760's.

Keep in mind, the auction is presented on-line. If you would like to participate, there is STILL time to place your bids by going here. Sign up to receive the museum's e-mail newsletter as you'll find the link at the bottom of their home page.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Bidwell House Museum is currently closed to visitors, but the grounds are open year-round, free of charge as patrons can par take in hiking, bird-watching or dog walking during daylight hours. They are located at 100 Art School Road in Monterey. For more information, call (413) 528-6888.

