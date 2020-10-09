A Free Show To Ease Your Mind

Last year, I was introduced to a talented group of people who entertain their audiences with "bells" (no kidding aside). The Lee Bell Choir performed to a packed house as they presented their FREE annual Christmas concert at The Lee Congregational Church with an added treat: Our "main man & main dad" Jesse Stewart was the evening's drummer and he truly ROCKED during this extravaganza. Hopefully if things subside by year's end, we will be able to repeat the process at the exact same location, but an alternative has been in the works as an outdoor concert is set to go this weekend.

This Saturday, October 10th, you can experience the magical performance at Lee Town Square, located at 25 Park Square in ""lovely Lee". ALL patrons MUST wear masks and proper social distance guidelines will be strictly enforced as we continue to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bring your own lawn chair, sit back and relax as your presence enables everyone to enjoy a stress-free performance that promises to entertain all ages.

Event coordinator Judy Olds appeared on the WSBS morning show with Jesse earlier today as she guarantees all in attendance will experience some peace of mind as they take about an hour to reflect and forget about their daily troubles during these trying times as the chimes provide a soothing aura of solace. Come on over and check it out. It's a great way to spend a part of this Columbus Day holiday weekend here in the beautiful Berkshires

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Judy Olds for on-air and on-line usage)