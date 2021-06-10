A Local Berkshire Talent Performs For A Worthy Cause

Since 1887, Dewey Hall has been entertaining audiences as this historic venue in Sheffield, Massachusetts continues to provide top quality performances for local residents and those who frequently visit our tri-state region. The facility is in need of repairs and improvements to continue it's week to week operation and therefore a series of LIVE outdoor concerts will be presented to assist in this all-important task at hand.

This Saturday, June 12th Sheffield resident Jeannie Romeo will take center stage. The performance begins at 7 pm as audiences MUST wear masks and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. The concert will showcase musical highlights from legendary artists such as Brenda Lee, Patsy Cline and Connie Francis just to name a few. Her new group of talented musicians are also local Berkshire county residents as they recently entertained audiences at The Sheffield Senior Center and The American Legion as proceeds went towards The Wounded Warriors Project.

The event at Dewey Hall has been scheduled to maintain the history of this treasured venue as patrons are welcome to participate by dancing to the music in an outdoor atmosphere while enjoying family style entertainment coupled with a stroll down memory lane. You can get more details on Jeannie's musical accomplishments by logging on to her web site.

Jeannie will join Ron Carson as she fills us in on this Saturday's extravganza here on YOUR Home Town Station. A reminder: Tune in to Let's Talk: The Saturday Edition" immediately following the 9 o'clock news. Listen on-air at 860 AM, 94.1 FM, on-line by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab and scroll down to either WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS ON Google Home for step-by step instructions to enable your Smart Speaker device. Download the FREE WSBS app at your local app sore OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone OR mobile advice and take us along wherever you GO: Remember, "WE ARE PORTABLE".

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Dewey Hall for on-air and on-line usage)

(Photo image of Jeannie Romeo LIVE in concert courtesy of her web site, www.jeannieromeo.com)