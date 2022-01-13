Attention Berkshire county residents: It is time to recycle your Christmas tree and Great Barrington's Boy Scout Troop 23 is ready to lend a hand in accomplishing this task at hand as they will provide a valuable service to our neighboring communities.

You can drop off your tree plus a minimum $5 donation behind the Tractor Supply Company building located at the Price Chopper Plaza on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington on Saturday, January 15th 2022, from 10 am to 1 pm. They will also hold a fund raising event as well event as all proceeds collected will assist in funding future Boy Scout activities in our vicinity.

You can also schedule curbside pick-up of your Christmas tree by calling (413) 274-2433 (If no one answers, please leave a message along with an address and telephone number) and the tree will be brought to a designated chipper location for mulching. They must not include tinsel, nails or wire and flocked trees will NOT be accepted. This collection takes place at 9 am on January 15th and a minimum $10 donation will be collected. It is suggested you make your check payable for $10 to Boy Scout Troop 23 and attach it to the bottom of the tree in a zip-lock bag to keep it dry.

This community event is a critical part of showing support for our local youth in Berkshire county as your donations will provide a quality scouting program that benefits local youth and you'll also be doing your part in keeping our environment safe and sound. You can also check out The Boy Scout's Troop 23 web site by going here.

