Coming up this evening (May 2) at 5:30 p.m. people of all faiths are invite to gather for an evening of unity, prayer and call to action against the recent deadly hate attacks on faith communities in Poway, CA, Sri Lanka, and Christchurch, New Zealand, as well as the arson of black churches in Louisiana. This event will take place at the Berkshire Plaza Hotel, 1 West Street, Pittsfield, MA.

All are invited to join in fellowship and prayer. The program, which is still in formation, will include reflections from featured speakers including Rabbi Levi Volovik of Chabad of the Berkshires, State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier (D-Pittsfield) and Reverend Brent Damrow of First Congregational Church of Stockbridge.

Rabbi David Weiner of Knesset Israel will lead a memorial prayer in to honor the souls lost and Rabbi Liz Hirsch of Temple Anshe Amunim will lead the community in a call to action to meet hate with humanity through positive action.

The event is sponsored by the Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, Chabad of the Berkshires, Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Congregation Beth Israel, Hevreh of Southern Berkshire, Knesset Israel, Temple Anshe Amunim, and Berkshire Hills Hadassah

For more information, please call the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires at (413) 442-4360, ext. 10.

(press release sent to WSBS from The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires for online and on-air use)