Share Some “Moments To Remember” With Dick Macht

On three consecutive Thursdays, The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires invites you to attend a series of free forums entitled "Moments To Remember" featuring Dick Macht, a educator, writer and raconteur who will feature excerpts from his autobiographical short stories. The discussions take place at 10:45 am on January 23rd, January 30th and February 6th as part of a "connecting with community" series at Knesset Israel located at 16 Colt Road in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Dick Macht describes his stories are filled with love, laughter, kindness, compassion, understanding, joy, sorrow and happiness as the theme of these forums is about "living and loving fully". He has received a B-A from Ivy league Dartmouth College, an M-A from Duke University and a P-H-D from Indiana University as he is also a teacher of Yiddish, Israeli and German literature. His other specialties include lectures nationwide at synagogues, elder hostels, adult summer camps and continuous education programs. Let's not forget he is also an expert in the subject of Jewish mysticism.

For more information on these lectures and other ongoing events, log on to The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires web site by going here. If you would like to attend a noontime kosher lunch after each presentation, advance reservations are required by calling (413) 442-2200 prior to 9 am on the day of each lecture. Admission is only $2 for adults over 60 years of age and $7 for all others.

