A Zoom Session On “Faith, Power & Privilege”

The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires on South Street in Pittsfield presents the first of three programs that highlight diversity within U.S. communities of faith as the public is invited to chime in on a FREE on-line session via Zoom featuring Yahvilah McCoy as she will focus on the practice of holding multiple identities within efforts to build greater equity and justice towards our changing and political climate.

The first meeting will take place this Thursday, January 14th, 2021 at 6:45 pm. Pre-registration is required. You can access the link by going here. Check out the Jewish Federation of The Berkshires web site for oncoming events that will be offered in the upcoming months.

Ms. McCoy was born and raised in a Brooklyn, New York Orthodox Jewish home. Her grandparents converted to Judaism and takes pride in continuing three generations of traditions as part of her African-American Jewish family. She also serves as CEO of Dimensions, a group that services an international portfolio of clients in the realm of education, philanthropy and social justice as she provides training and consulting and consulting towards numerous social justice projects which specialize in spanning multiple identities and communities.

She also serves on the steering committee of The National Women's March and has been a core part of many large scale national movement teams. This Zoom get-together focuses on the challenges of diversity and inclusion in religious communities along with various opportunities that engage participants to become deeper allies and working advocates that band together in accenting social justice.

For more details, contact Albert Stern at (413) 442-4360, extension 11.

